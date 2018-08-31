Alshon Jeffery passes physical, off PUP

Getty Images

The Eagles made official Friday what Doug Pederson indicated would happen: Receiver Alshon Jeffery passed his physical, and according to the NFL transactions wire, is off the physically unable to perform list.

Jeffery will begin the season on the team’s 53-player roster.

It does not mean he will play, but Jeffery is eligible to begin practicing. He has not practiced since the week heading into the Super Bowl.

A report earlier this week said Jeffery would miss at least the first two games of the regular season as he works his way back from offseason shoulder surgery.