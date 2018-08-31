Anthem Policy 3.0 not expected by Week One

Getty Images

The NFL tried to fix the anthem policy in May and managed to break it. The effort to fix the anthem policy continues.

Via Mark Maske of the Washington Post, the NFL and NFL Players Association are not expected to finalize an agreement on the league’s anthem policy before the regular season launches on Thursday. Instead, negotiations regarding a solution to the situation will continue.

According to Maske, negotiations that have occurred to date have yielded “little meaningful progress . . . toward a potential compromise” that would officially scrap Anthem Policy 2.0, which requires players who would protest during the anthem to stay in the locker room. The league voluntarily suspended the player enforcement provisions in the face of a grievance from the union alleging that the NFL changed the policy without collective bargaining.

So Anthem Policy 2.0 remains in place, but players can’t be fined or suspended for failure to comply. (In theory, teams can still be fined.) Which means that, once the regular season begins, players can protest during the anthem without consequence. Which also means that, someone who may be craving periodic distractions in the coming week may be pointing out any protests in 280 characters or less.