Anthem Policy 3.0 not expected by Week One

The NFL tried to fix the anthem policy in May and managed to break it. The effort to fix the anthem policy continues.

Via Mark Maske of the Washington Post, the NFL and NFL Players Association are not expected to finalize an agreement on the league’s anthem policy before the regular season launches on Thursday. Instead, negotiations regarding a solution to the situation will continue.

According to Maske, negotiations that have occurred to date have yielded “little meaningful progress . . . toward a potential compromise” that would officially scrap Anthem Policy 2.0, which requires players who would protest during the anthem to stay in the locker room. The league voluntarily suspended the player enforcement provisions in the face of a grievance from the union alleging that the NFL changed the policy without collective bargaining.

So Anthem Policy 2.0 remains in place, but players can’t be fined or suspended for failure to comply. (In theory, teams can still be fined.) Which means that, once the regular season begins, players can protest during the anthem without consequence. Which also means that, someone who may be craving periodic distractions in the coming week may be pointing out any protests in 280 characters or less.

21 responses to “Anthem Policy 3.0 not expected by Week One

  3. At this point i’d like someone to give Kaepernick a job as a third string quarterback making the league minimum and make him inactive on game days to not have to hear about any of this again.

    Let’s get back to what football is supposed to be, a break from reality. Bring baggage into it and people will lose interest!

  4. I’m old enough to have bought albums, and I remember when the needle skipped, over and over again. It was so annoying.

  6. If we really need to see the anthem because its the SuperBowl or whatever just show the artist performing it and the planes flying by. Sticking to sports could apply to networks too. They dont need to show protests.

  10. yaz67 says:
    August 31, 2018 at 12:21 pm
    Imagine how great the NFL could be with actual leadership.
    ———
    Think about how great humanity could be with wold wide leadership.

    Earth. Lets all get along. (Some humans would hate that.)

  13. montrealraider says:
    August 31, 2018 at 12:18 pm
    I say let them do whatever they want. Just totaly stop showing the anthem on TV. Problem solved.

    montrealraider says:
    August 31, 2018 at 12:20 pm
    If we really need to see the anthem because its the SuperBowl or whatever just show the artist performing it and the planes flying by. Sticking to sports could apply to networks too. They dont need to show protests.

    ————————-
    Thats how they are handling it already.

  15. I continue to be dumbfounded at how these idiots do not see how divisive this is and how it’s hurting their slice of the revenue pie.
    Why haven’t the 98% of the non kneelers brought the 2% in line????
    Seems like this could’ve been settled real quick if team leaders just told these knuckleheads to find another mode of protest.
    Problem solved….
    No need for that bum D Smith to speak on your behalf.

  16. They need to stop listening to what that deranged nutcase in the White House says. He’s only doing it to bring attention to himself, and doesn’t honestly care about the flag or the military. Just ask John McCain.

  17. If a player decides to “protest” the Anthem, that is considered a personal right…… However, if the Players Union gets involved, wouldn’t be collusion?

  19. To those that say “just don’t show it on tv… “, you forget that some people actually go to the games and don’t like watching these petulant juvenile delinquents insulting our veterans.

    Signed

    A 6 year Viet Nam era veteran and current season ticket holder.

    No player on my team has kneeled during the anthem. When, where and if that happens, I will be a former season ticket holder.

  20. If the players insist on disrespecting our flag and anthem the NFL will regret it. MANY fans will be done soon if this does not stop!

