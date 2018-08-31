Baker Mayfield, after first preseason: “I’m ready to go”

Getty Images

Browns coach Hue Jackson has made it clear he’s content with Tyrod Taylor as his starting quarterback.

But if rookie Baker Mayfield has made anything clear, it’s that he’s confident he’s ready whenever the inevitable call comes.

The first overall pick in this year’s draft played the entire first half of last night’s preseason finale (for whatever reason), and said he’d be prepared to play against the Steelers next week if called upon.

“I’m ready to go,” Mayfield said, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “It’s my job to be ready for that. So any opportunity I can get, I’ll take it. But I’ll be ready to do whatever it is, prepare the defense [as the scout-team quarterback], and just be ready to play as well.”

Jackson said he had “no question” Mayfield was prepared, and was encouraged by Mayfield getting through a game without a turnover or a sack. Mayfield finished the preseason 35-of-61 for 501 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception, for a passer rating of 88.2.

“I just think he improved every week,” Jackson said. “I thought tonight making plays downfield with the ball, the accuracy of the ball, throwing the ball away in some key situations in the scoring zone I thought was huge. I think he’s growing every day because he’s working at it.”

The Browns (mostly Jackson) has been insistent that Mayfield be allowed to ease into his pro career, but the fact Mayfield quickly leapfrogged veteran Drew Stanton for the backup job speaks to his progress.