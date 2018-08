Broncos’ cuts include Marcus Rios

Getty Images

The Broncos have made 13 roster moves, according to Mike Klis of Denver’s 9NEWS.

They cut receiver Bryce Bobo, receiver John Diarse, receiver Mark Chapman, receiver Jordan Leslie, defensive lineman DeShawn Williams, defensive lineman Austin Simmons, defensive lineman DeQuinton Osborne, outside linebacker Marcus Rush, cornerback Michael Hunter, offensive guard Jeremiah Poutasi and offensive tackle Austin Fleer.

The Broncos also waived guard/center J.J. Dielman (knee) and cornerback Marcus Rios (hip) with injury designations.

Rios played five games for the Broncos last year, making four tackles and one pass breakup.