Browns make 14 of their transactions, cut Jeff Janis

Getty Images

There’s no longer a cutdown to 75, but the Browns made the first wave of their cuts a day before the deadline.

The Browns announced 14 moves, which drops their roster to 72 players. All teams have to be at 53 by 4 p.m. ET Saturday.

The biggest name of the bunch was veteran wide receiver Jeff Janis, formerly of the Packers.

They also waived tight end Stephen Baggett, defensive back Christian Boutte, defensive back Elijah Campbell, offensive lineman Anthony Fabiano, defensive lineman Jeremy Faulk, offensive lineman Avery Gennesy, offensise lineman Fred Lauina, quarterback Brogan Roback, defensive back Derron Smith, and defensive lineman Blaine Woodson.

They also waived-injured wide receiver C.J. Board, linebacker Justin Currie, and defensive lineman Lenny Jones.