Browns trade Shon Coleman to 49ers

Getty Images

Shon Coleman started all 16 games at right tackle for the Browns last year, but as Cleveland shuffles its offensive line, Coleman is on the way out.

The Browns traded Coleman to the 49ers for a 2019 seventh-round draft pick.

Coleman was competing to replace Joe Thomas at left tackle, but he didn’t perform well on the left side and eventually found himself back at right tackle, and on the second team. Now he’s heading out of Cleveland altogether.

The 49ers have Joe Staley at left tackle and first-round rookie Mike McGlinchey at right tackle. They’ll see if Coleman can provide depth and compete for playing time protecting Jimmy Garoppolo.