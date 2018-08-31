Browns unsettled on the offensive line

Getty Images

The Browns are unsettled on the offensive line nine days before the season opener, and even the left tackle could change before the Steelers arrive.

During a conference call with the team’s beat reporters Friday, Browns coach Hue Jackson wouldn’t commit even to the left side of his line. The left tackle position has remained a question mark since Joe Thomas retired in the offseason.

The Browns moved Joel Bitonio to left tackle from left guard on Aug. 1 after Shon Coleman got the first shot at replacing Thomas.

Jackson repeatedly has said the best five players will start on the line and confirmed Friday that Bitonio and rookie Austin Corbett, now at left guard, will start. The question is: Where?

Jackson said undrafted rookie Desmond Harrison is a possibility at left tackle. New offensive lineman Earl Watford, signed Tuesday, also still has a chance to earn a starting spot.

“All of those avenues are open,” Jackson said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

That probably doesn’t make Tyrod Taylor real comfortable.