Browns will have dibs on every single waived player, for four more weeks

One of the privileges of being the worst team in football is being the first in line when other teams roll their trash to the curb.

The Browns, by virtue of their unenviable 0-16 record, are in the somewhat-enviable position of having dibs on every single player who is waived from now through Week Three of the regular season.

This applies only to players who must pass through waivers, meaning any player with less than four accrued seasons. For any player with four or more years of service, being released means instantly becoming a free agent.

Cleveland’s ability to squat on any/every player cut with less than four years of service is bad news for the players who officially make the initial 53-man roster. One or more of those players can find out the hard way that the Browns have exercised their right to squat on a waived player elsewhere, and that the Browns have cut a player who thought he was safe.

In addition to the ability to perpetually (for four weeks) engage in the football equivalent of calling shotgun, coach Hue Jackson hasn’t ruled out a big splash generally, via trade or otherwise.

“Nothing is off the table,” Jackson told reporters. “We will definitely look at everything. If we think it fits our organization and football team, we will certainly do it. We have to look at everything. This is the time of year where you get an opportunity to make your football team better. I think we are going to look at any and everything that would help us do that.”

With one win in 32 games, the Browns have a long way to go to truly get better. Especially since they decided to keep the coach who led them to 31 losses in two seasons.