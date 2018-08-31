Browns will have dibs on every single waived player, for four more weeks

Posted by Mike Florio on August 31, 2018, 5:54 PM EDT
One of the privileges of being the worst team in football is being the first in line when other teams roll their trash to the curb.

The Browns, by virtue of their unenviable 0-16 record, are in the somewhat-enviable position of having dibs on every single player who is waived from now through Week Three of the regular season.

This applies only to players who must pass through waivers, meaning any player with less than four accrued seasons. For any player with four or more years of service, being released means instantly becoming a free agent.

Cleveland’s ability to squat on any/every player cut with less than four years of service is bad news for the players who officially make the initial 53-man roster. One or more of those players can find out the hard way that the Browns have exercised their right to squat on a waived player elsewhere, and that the Browns have cut a player who thought he was safe.

In addition to the ability to perpetually (for four weeks) engage in the football equivalent of calling shotgun, coach Hue Jackson hasn’t ruled out a big splash generally, via trade or otherwise.

“Nothing is off the table,” Jackson told reporters. “We will definitely look at everything. If we think it fits our organization and football team, we will certainly do it. We have to look at everything. This is the time of year where you get an opportunity to make your football team better. I think we are going to look at any and everything that would help us do that.”

With one win in 32 games, the Browns have a long way to go to truly get better. Especially since they decided to keep the coach who led them to 31 losses in two seasons.

  2. You seriously think that will make a difference? Browns are the worst Coached team with the worst Scouting department, the worst owner, and worst GM in the League.. The ony thing they have going for them is the most faithful fans.

  3. The Browns should have Erin Rodgers starting for them this year after Green Bay put him on IR twice last year. He should have instantly been put on waivers per NFL rules. But like usual they ignore rules when it comes to the welfare kids in Wisconsin.

  5. fumblenuts says:
    August 31, 2018 at 5:58 pm
    They NEED to be patient and look at the best of the best……..
    &&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&
    These ARE the Browns you know! They are the only team that has been in a perpetual rebuilding phase for 20 years! Their Scouting staff regularly use early round picks on players that have 3 rounds later talent, and the ones they do hit on are so poorly coached they under perform. I am so sorry to be so harsh, but this team needs a new owner, Their current owner knows nothing about football operations and it is pitifully obvious.

