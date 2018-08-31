Buccaneers have no answer for Ronald Jones’ terrible preseason

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 31, 2018, 8:36 AM EDT
The Buccaneers took running back Ronald Jones with their second-round pick in this year’s draft, and to say he was a major disappointment would be a major understatement. Jones managed just 22 yards on 28 carries, a shockingly bad average of 0.8 yards per carry.

Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter said after the Bucs’ preseason finale, in which Jones had 10 carries for four yards, that he’s not really sure why Jones isn’t able to get anything going on the ground.

“I can’t give you a good answer for it,” Koetter said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “I saw it in practice. But we weren’t able to get it going during the game for whatever reason. When his runs came up, we didn’t block them very well, number one, and he wasn’t able to do much with it on his own. I don’t have a good answer for you. Of course, I haven’t seen the tape from [Thursday] but it didn’t look pretty from where I saw it. Again, when you have bad running plays, rarely is it one guy’s fault. Sometimes it is, but rarely. It’s a combination of things. I know from Ronald’s standpoint, it’s not at all from lack of effort, or from him not knowing what he’s doing. Okay? So I know there’s been a little undercurrent out there about him not knowing the playbook and I want to make sure I’m real clear on that. That is not an issue.”

Jones did pick up 37 yards on his only catch of the preseason, so he managed to flash his big-play ability once. But running the ball, he never gained more than five yards on any carry. Given what the Bucs were expecting from Jones coming out of USC, that’s a major concern. With Jameis Winston suspended and the Bucs hoping to rely on their running game, they need to figure out how to get him some running room when the football starts for real.

  1. August was weird for fantasy drafting. About 2 weeks ago it became obvious to everyone Peyton Barber was the man ans their ADP flipped. Nobody will touch Jones now and they reach for Barber lol

  8. Does Dirk Koetter ever give a good answer for why his team doesn’t perform to expectations?

    Hmmm, do you think that means….?

  9. This team could probably do something, if they would stop throwing away second round picks. Oh, and maybe draft a QB too. Not in the second though, one problem at a time.

    ___________________________________________________________________________________

    Barber will never confuse anyone for Eric Dickerson or some sh but he’s actually a really solid player. Ill be that annoying guy and talk about my fantasy team and say that ill be beside myself if I snag him as an rb2. He’s gnna avg out to 80yards, with the occasional 2 touchdown game. If the Bucs have anything it’s they have a lot of talent at WR and TE, they’re going to be in the red zone a lot, lots of opps for Barber to punch it in

  13. 10 carries for 4 yards in the final preseason game is pretty bad. What happens when he has to play against the starters? A 0.8 yard per carry is very bad. If not for the fact he’s a 2nd round pick, he wouldn’t make the team.

  14. Ronald Jones at the combine ran a slow 4.65 and chose not to partake in the bench press, broad jump, 3 cone drill, 20 and 60 yard shuttles. He’s not very big and has small hands. In other words he was taken way to high and has bust written all over him. Next question.

    —-

    I am no JW fan – the allegations just keep popping up and I don’t think he has any character. That aside, his performance isn’t too different than his draft rival, Mariota. So drafting a QB wouldn’t be a priority this year, next year maybe. But frankly from a marketing standpoint I would not want this guy as the face of my franchise. So I am torn on the comment lol!

    ————————————————————————————————————
    Yea except the bucs have actually been to and won a super bowl, not to mention have multiple winning season in this decade.

  18. He got stuffed and never took a step and lost yards because of second or third string o line.How can you even talk about him being a star or a bust yet ?

  19. Week one is the closest to a bye week the Saints will see all year with the exception of the actual bye week. In the Bucs defense, the Saints have looked awful at first team run stop in the preseason. Maybe, this guy isn’t a bust! He just needs a soft run stop defense to build his confidence. If the Saints fill the gaps on run defense, they should put this game away before halftime!

