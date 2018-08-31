Cameron Meredith relieved to put up preseason stats

AP

Generally when a veteran is playing at all in the preseason finale, it’s not a good sign.

But for Saints wide receiver Cameron Meredith, last night was a chance to prove himself to his new team, and it didn’t matter if it was against guys who will be working in sales next week.

Meredith caught two passes for 72 yards and a touchdown last night, including a 56-yarder. He was also targeted twice in the red zone, something the Saints wanted to specifically see in his first extended action of the preseason.

“It was amazing. I couldn’t ask for a better day,” Meredith said, via Luke Johnson of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “Him allowing me to go out there and get comfortable, touch the ball early, try to make some big plays — he went to me twice in the red zone — all of those things helped me get going.”

Meredith hadn’t caught a preseason pass on two targets, as he works his way back from last season’s torn ACL. But the Saints pursuing him as a restricted free agent suggested they had a plan for him, it just hadn’t shown yet.

“I wanted to get myself back confident, start going out there and make the plays,” Meredith said. “That’s what I did tonight.”

Now, the Saints have a better idea of what they bought, and how he might fit in.