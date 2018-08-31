Cardinals keeping three quarterbacks, including Mike Glennon

Getty Images

While many teams are willing to keep just two quarterbacks, one of the ones the Cardinals want is Sam Bradford. So it’s probably prudent to have a spare.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Cardinals have decided to keep three quarterbacks, including veteran backup Mike Glennon. (Ostensibly, that means rookie Chad Kanoff is being released as well.)

With Bradford and first-rounder Josh Rosen also on the depth chart, Glennon is nothing more than an insurance policy, but he might have had value to other teams who don’t have that kind of depth. (Then again, he still might, those teams just know the Cardinals aren’t going to give him away now.).

Glennon’s a year removed from getting a three-year, $45 million deal to be the Bears’ starter. That gig lasted four weeks before they gave it to rookie Mitchell Trubisky. He made $18.5 million for his troubles, a pretty good hourly rate.

The Cardinals gave him a two-year, $8 million deal before they knew Rosen was going to fall into their laps in the draft. That’s moving Glennon into the Matt Flynn range of guys making a lot of money to do not all that much.