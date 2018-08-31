Cardinals place Arthur Moats on injured reserve

Getty Images

Linebacker Arthur Moats sprained his MCL in the Cardinals’ third preseason game and the team won’t be holding a roster spot for him until he gets healthy.

PFT has learned, via a league source, that the Cardinals will place Moats on injured reserve. By going on IR before the cut to 53 players, Moats is not eligible to receive a designation to return later in the season.

He could return to the Cardinals active roster if they release him with an injury settlement, although they’d have to wait at least six weeks before bringing him back.

Moats signed with the Cardinals after spending the last four seasons with the Steelers. He appeared in 14 games as a reserve last season.