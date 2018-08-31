Carson Wentz’s surgeon recommends “cautious approach” in quarterback’s return

AP

The doctor who repaired the torn anterior cruciate ligament and lateral collateral ligament in Carson Wentz‘s left knee recommends a “cautious approach” in the quarterback’s return.

“What’s a few games over 12 to 15 years?” Dr. Jim Bradley, the Steelers head orthopedic surgeon, told John Clark of NBC Philadelphia. “. . . Common sense should take over the day.”

Wentz has yet to be cleared for contact, with the season opener less than a week away.

Bradley told Clark that Wentz is “definitely ahead” in his rehab and has met every milestone, but that the longer Wentz waits, the less chance the third-year veteran has of a re-rupture.

The Eagles quarterback needs to be “tournament tested tough,” with many repetitions of avoiding rushers so everything slows down again.

“The ligaments, tendons, and muscles need to learn to work again like a symphony,” Bradley said.