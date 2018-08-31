Cayleb Jones, Antwione Williams, Jake Wieneke among Vikings’ 14 cuts

Getty Images

The Vikings announced 14 roster moves Friday, including linebacker Antwione Williams and receiver Cayleb Jones.

Williams received attention for a $20,054 fine he received from the league last week. The NFL fined him for putting his body weight on the quarterback while making a hit in a preseason game against the Jaguars.

Jones’ departure comes as no surprise after his arrest Wednesday. He faces charges of felony-level theft, misdemeanor domestic assault and a gross misdemeanor for interfering with an emergency call after a woman accused him of throwing her to the ground, later kicking her and then knocking a cell phone out of her hand as she attempted to call 911.

The Vikings also let go of local fan favorite Jake Wieneke, who made two catches for 20 yards Thursday and scored a touchdown last week.

Minnesota also announced it has cut offensive guard Kareem Are, offensive guard Kaleb Johnson, offensive tackle Dieugot Joseph, cornerback Trevon Mathis, running back Kobe McCrary, fullback Luke McNitt, linebacker Mike Needham, quarterback Peter Pujals, center J.P. Quinn, receiver Korey Robertson and linebacker Brett Taylor.