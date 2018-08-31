Charles Johnson, Antonio Garcia among early Jets cuts

Getty Images

The Jets have gotten the ball rolling on the cuts that will take them down to the 53-player limit by Saturday afternoon.

According to multiple reports, the team will be parting ways with wide receiver Charles Johnson, offensive lineman Antonio Garcia, offensive lineman Darius James, linebacker Obum Gwacham and offensive lineman Gino Gradkowski. Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News adds defensive lineman Xavier Cooper and fullback Dimitri Flowers to that list.

Johnson was fighting for one of the final receiver spots on the depth chart, but Andre Roberts looks like the punt returner and Charone Peake adds special teams value that may have helped ease Johnson off the roster. Garcia, a 2017 Patriots third-rounder, was trying to come back after missing all of last season with blood clots in his lungs.

In addition to any players sent packing, the Jets can clear three roster spots by placing wide receiver ArDarius Stewart, linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis and cornerback Rashard Robinson on the suspended list.