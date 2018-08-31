Colin Kaepernick, Eric Reid get rousing ovation at U.S. Open

AP

Shunned by the football league headquartered in New York, free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick and free-agent safety Eric Reid have been celebrated by the national tennis tournament held there.

Via multiple reports, Kaepernick and Reid received a rousing ovations when their images were displayed on the video board at the U.S. Open, on the night of the showdown between Serena and Venus Williams.

“The poor souls who don’t realize [Kaepernick and Reid] are American Icons are about to be given a rude forearm shiver,” wrote their attorney, Mark Geragos, on Twitter in response to news of the warm welcome they received.

Earlier this week, an arbitrator ruled that Kaepernick’s collusion grievance against the NFL will proceed to a full-blown hearing. Appearing on the #PFTPM podcast, Mark Leibovich (author of Big Game: The NFL in Dangerous Times) explained that the NFL genuinely believed that it would prevail in its motion for summary judgment, securing a dismissal of the allegation on the basis that there is no specific documentation of a directive to shun Kaepernick, circumstantial evidence of collective and collusive action be damned.

And so, two years after Kaepernick began to protest during the anthem knowing full well that it would adversely impact his career, he’s moving toward what would be regarded as an upset on par with Super Bowl III, even though those who understand how the NFL operates will have seen it coming.