Cowboys cutting defensive end Kony Ealy

Getty Images

Kony Ealy had an MVP-level performance in a Super Bowl.

And since then, he’s can’t keep a job.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Cowboys are releasing the defensive end.

Ealy had three sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble for the Panthers in Super Bowl 50. The former second-round pick failed to follow up on that kind of performance the following year, and in 2017, the Panthers traded him to the Patriots for eight spots in the draft order.

The Patriots cut him after training camp that year, and he was claimed off waivers by the Jets. The Cowboys signed him in April, but he didn’t make enough of an impression to hang around.