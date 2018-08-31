Dolphins going with Brock Osweiler or David Fales as backup

AP

The Dolphins are not shopping for a No. 2 quarterback, deciding that either Brock Osweiler or David Fales will backup Ryan Tannehill.

“It’s going to be one of those two guys,” Dolphins coach Adam Gase said after the preseason finale, via Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald.

Several reports have linked various veteran quarterbacks to Miami, but the Dolphins have not made any calls to teams about any quarterback, according to Salguero.

Osweiler was the better quarterback against the Falcons, going 16-of-25 for 147 yards with two touchdowns and a 106.6 passer rating. Fales completed 13 of 20 passes for 94 yards with an interception and a 55 passer rating.

Gase praised Osweiler but stopped short of naming him the backup, saying the team would have “discussions over the next couple of days.”

“I thought he did a good job,” Gase said of Osweiler. “He controlled the tempo of the game. I thought he was good with accuracy. He had a bunch of different guys going in and out, but he did a good job. He handled a lot of changes.”