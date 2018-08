Getty Images

The Cowboys used a second-round pick on Gavin Escobar in 2013. He has been with five teams and now hoping for a sixth after being cut for the fourth time in his career.

The Dolphins are moving on from the tight end, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

He signed with Miami in April after the Browns cut him three months after signing him to a futures contract.

Escobar, 27, has 30 catches for 333 yards and eight touchdowns in 64 career games.