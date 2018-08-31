Dolphins settle kicking competition, go with Jason Sanders

Getty Images

The Dolphins had a pair of rookies competing for their kicking job, and they’ve decided.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins are releasing Greg Joseph, which leaves the job in the hands (feet?) of Jason Sanders.

Sanders was picked in the seventh round, which gave him a edge walking into the competition for no reason other than teams don’t like cutting draft picks.

The two rookies were actually roommates during the offseason, but Sanders will have a little more room to stretch out now.