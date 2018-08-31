Dolphins trade safety Jordan Lucas to the Chiefs

Getty Images

The Chiefs needed some help in the defensive secondary, and they’ve gotten it.

Via Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins have traded safety Jordan Lucas to Kansas City.

A sixth-rounder in 2016, Lucas will net a seventh-round pick in 2019 for the Dolphins.

He’s the latest example of a guy who would have been cut, if he hadn’t been traded. Look for more moves like this over the next day, with teams having needs and a fairly low spot in the pecking order for waivers giving up a late-round pick to get a guy they likely wouldn’t sniff, if he ended up on the waiver wire.