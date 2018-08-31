Doug Pederson: Alshon Jeffery to be activated from PUP list Friday

Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson told reporters after Thursday night’s preseason finale that wide receiver Alshon Jeffery would be activated from the physically unable to perform list on Friday.

According to Zach Berman of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Pederson said he still views Jeffery as “day-to-day” as he works back from a shoulder surgery this offseason.

A report earlier this week said that Jeffery would miss the first two games of the regular season. If Jeffery were to be placed on the reserve/PUP list on Saturday during roster cuts, he would be unable to play until after week six of the season. Since it appears Jeffery is going to be ready before that, it wouldn’t make sense to be without him for six weeks.

The “day-to-day” terminology regarding Jeffery was also used by Pederson earlier in the week in saying Jeffery was “progressing well” in his recovery.

“He’s working every day He’s progressed up to about 75 throws a day and really doing a nice job with that,” Pederson said. “We’re just going to continue to monitor him and we’ll see where he is at next week and make a decision. But right now, he’s progressing well; we just got to see his day-by-day.”