Eagles cut Christian Hackenberg

Christian Hackenberg‘s last chance in the NFL may have passed.

The Eagles released Hackenberg this morning, Matt Lombardo of NJ.com reports.

That’s no surprise: When the Eagles signed Hackenberg, the expectation was that he would just be a camp arm and wouldn’t remain on the roster when the season started.

In Thursday night’s preseason finale, Hackenberg turned in an ugly performance, going just 7-for-16 for 69 yards, with no touchdowns, two interceptions and a lost fumble.

The Jets took Hackenberg in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft, but he never got on the field for them. He briefly spent time with the Raiders this offseason but they quickly cut him. He appears unlikely to get another chance in the NFL.