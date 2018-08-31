Eagles cut quarterback Joe Callahan also

Getty Images

The Eagles aren’t saying which quarterback is starting next Thursday, but we know which three will be on the roster.

Via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Eagles are releasing quarterback Joe Callahan, who joins Christian Hackenburg in the sudden unemployment line.

That leaves Carson Wentz, Nick Foles, and Nate Sudfeld on the roster, which is #asexpected. Coach Doug Pederson said he knows who he’s starting in the opener against the Falcons, but is sticking with the suspense for the time being.

Callahan (or is it Houlihan?) signed with the Eagles this offseason after his stint with the Packers.