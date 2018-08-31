Falcons release Austin Pasztor

Getty Images

The Falcons officially announced safety Ron Parker‘s release on Friday afternoon and they also added offensive lineman Austin Pasztor to the discard pile.

Pasztor played seven games for the Falcons last season and appeared in all four of their games this summer. Pasztor started 43 games for the Browns and Jaguars between 2012-2016, so may get a call from a team looking for an experienced reserve lineman.

The Falcons also announced that they have reached an injury settlement with cornerback Leon McFadden. McFadden spent time with the team last year, but never appeared in a game. He has played games with the 49ers, Giants, Cowboys and Browns.

Those three moves are the only ones the Falcons have announced, which leaves them with a lot of work to do to get to the 53-player limit.