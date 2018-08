Getty Images

The Colts have moved on from another of their picks from the Chuck Pagano era.

Safety T.J. Green tweeted his departure from Indianapolis, writing, “Thank you @colts nation. #NextChapter”

The Colts made him the 57th overall pick in 2016, a second-rounder, after Pagano campaigned for the team to take the Clemson product.

Green, 23, played 31 games and started 11 in his two seasons with the Colts. He made 85 tackles and three pass breakups.