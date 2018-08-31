Friday morning one-liners

AP

RB Travaris Cadet feels he’s done all he can to make the Bills.

QB Brock Osweiler made a strong case for the Dolphins backup job.

Rookie CB J.C. Jackson played well in the final Patriots preseason outing.

Rounding up positive signs and warning signs about the Jets.

Rookie TE Mark Andrews made some plays for the Ravens.

A couple of Bengals bidding to make the roster suffered injuries on Thursday night.

Did returning an interception for a touchdown get Nate Orchard a Browns roster spot?

Was Thursday night’s game the final one with the Steelers for QB Josh Dobbs?

S Justin Reid played well in the Texans’ preseason finale.

Colts WR Zach Pascal capped a solid preseason with a touchdown.

Jaguars P Logan Cooke drew a flag for lowering his helmet to make a tackle.

A look at the first four games for the Titans.

Rookie RB Phillip Lindsay didn’t play for the Broncos on Thursday night, which is likely a good sign about his chances of making the team.

S Armani Watts had a pair of interceptions for the Chiefs.

K Roberto Aguayo hit a game-winning field goal for the Chargers.

QB EJ Manuel got a last chance to make his case for the Raiders backup job.

Checking in on how Cowboys QB Cooper Rush fared in his final preseason outing.

Will Giants CB Janoris Jenkins bounce back this season?

Did RB Josh Adams do enough to make the Eagles?

Taking stock of who helped and hurt their chances of making the Washington 53-man roster.

It looks like Eric Kush will be the Bears’ left guard.

RB Zach Zenner was one of three Lions on the bubble to get hurt on Thursday night.

Packers T Bryan Bulaga said he felt good after his first preseason action.

Some Vikings bubble players helped themselves on Thursday.

The Falcons were winless in the preseason for the second straight year.

Panthers owner David Tepper was back in his hometown for the team’s final preseason game.

WR Cam Meredith got his first catch with the Saints.

Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter said that the playbook isn’t a problem for RB Ronald Jones.

Said Cardinals WR Chad Williams, “We can be way more physical than we are, we’re much, much smarter than we’ve played. A few little mistakes and penalties on us sometimes, but I feel like we have taken great strides toward that.”

The countdown for DT Aaron Donald to rejoin the Rams is on.

QB Jack Heneghan fulfilled a childhood dream by playing for the 49ers on Thursday night.

A couple of Seahawks offensive linemen needed medical attention during Thursday’s game.