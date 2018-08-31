Friday’s #PFTPM has in-depth conversation with Mark Leibovich

Penguin Press

Political reporter Mark Leibovich took a break from his normal beat to bang out a book about the NFL. It’s called Big Game: The NFL in Dangerous Times. And it’s well worth your time and money.

Also worth you time but not your money (’cause it’s free) is Friday’s #PFTPM podcast, featuring a one-hour conversation with Leibovich regarding his book, the NFL, and whatever else happened to come up.

For those of us who know how the NFL works, most if not all of his book is confirmation of it. For those who don’t yet know what goes on behind the curtain, listen to the podcast and then go get the book.