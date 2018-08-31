Get ready for plenty of roster moves

Getty Images

Currently, NFL teams can have up to 90 players. As of 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, each team must be down to 53. That’s 37 roster moves to be made by each franchise, 1,184 in all.

This doesn’t mean 1,184 players will be cut. Plenty of players will be moved to one of the reserve lists, for example. But it definitely means that, for hundreds of players, the NFL dream will be suspended, if not terminated.

But before taking in the various melodramatic tweets that inevitably pollute your timeline every year at this time, keep in mind that reality that the players know that this may happen. Most of those who will be cut expect it.

Indeed, of the 53 spots on each active roster, maybe 10 were up for grabs. So when roughly four of five guys will be getting released, it’s foolish for anyone who gets the axe to not be ready for it.

The good news is that the presence of the AAF and the looming arrival of the XFL will give plenty of the players cut from NFL rosters another avenue for playing, getting paid to play, and developing skills that may help them make it to an NFL team in the future.

So as the next day or so unfolds, keep refreshing PFT for all of the cuts and any and all relevant analysis of them.