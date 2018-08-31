Harold Landry could miss season opener

AP

Titans rookie linebacker Harold Landry may not be available for the team’s first game of the regular season.

Landry injured his ankle in the team’s third preseason game last week and has not been on the field this week. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the second-round pick has been diagnosed with a mid/high-ankle sprain after going for a second opinion from Dr. Robert Anderson.

That diagnosis leaves Landry’s status for Week One against the Dolphins up in the air with just over a week before kickoff.

Landry is not the only injury concern at outside linebacker for Tennessee. Derrick Morgan is recovering from knee surgery and is likely to miss the game. Brian Orakpo was back at practice for the Titans this week after missing time with a shoulder injury.