Jaguars cut defensive end Carroll Phillips

The Jaguars began the process of removing 37 names from the roster by cutting a guy who was celebrating last night.

A league source tells PFT the Jaguars are releasing defensive end Carroll Phillips.

Phillips returned a fumble 26 yards for a touchdown last night against the Buccaneers, and has to hope that highlight helps him find another job.

He went to camp last year as an undrafted rookie from Illinois. He spent most of the year on the practice squad, but got a late call-up to the active roster.