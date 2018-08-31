Jason McCourty: Play your best and it will go down how it goes down

AP

There was a report earlier this month that veteran defensive back Jason McCourty was on the roster bubble with the Patriots and Thursday night did little to suggest that wasn’t the case.

McCourty played into the third quarter as the team continued to take a look at the career cornerback as a safety. Playing both positions could give McCourty versatility that makes him a better bet to stick on the roster in New England this season, but McCourty said after the game that he’s not going to let anxiety get the better of him.

“Nothing will be different for me this year than it’s been in prior years,” McCourty said, via NBC Sports Boston. “I really don’t concern myself with what goes on, especially this being year 10. I’ve probably exceeded every expectation I had for myself, going into my rookie year of what my NFL career would be. So whatever happens here, happens. You put it in God’s hands. You play your best. However it goes down, it goes down.”

If McCourty does get a pink slip, he’ll miss out on the chance play regular season games with his twin brother Devin. McCourty said it’s been fun and he’s tried to “enjoy every moment and soak it all in,” but knows that such things are a “small part” of any decisions the Patriots are going to make.