Jeff Locke, Aldrick Robinson on list of 49ers cuts

The 49ers have started the process of paring their roster down to 53 players ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

Matt Maiocco of NBC Bay Area reports that the list of departures will include wide receiver Aldrick Robinson. Robinson had two catches for 68 yards in the preseason and 19 catches for 260 yards and two touchdowns last season. He also played for 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan in Atlanta and Washington.

Maiocco reports that the team is also cutting defensive tackle Chris Jones and offensive lineman Chris Gonzalez.

Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports that punter Jeff Locke has been released. Locke was also released by the Colts around final cuts last year before hooking up with the Lions for part of the regular season. The move presumably means Bradley Pinion will remain the team’s punter.

Barrows also reports that offensive linemen Pace Murphy and Darryl Williams are among the team’s cuts.