Jeffrey Lurie: Brent Celek will be an Eagle forever

Getty Images

Word came on Thursday night that tight end Brent Celek would be announcing his retirement on Friday morning and that announcement came as expected.

Celek said he is at peace with the decision to call it a career after spending 11 seasons with the Eagles. In a letter to Eagles fans that was posted on the team’s website, Celek said that it felt wrong to wear another uniform after being released earlier this year.

“It’s a big decision, but it’s not a tough one: Though I know I’m still capable of playing football at a high level, and though I had offers to continue my NFL career, my heart told me that this was the time. The bottom line was this: When I thought long and hard about the prospect of putting on another uniform, it just seemed wrong. In the end, I couldn’t do it. My career began, and ended, with the Philadelphia Eagles – and man, did we go out in style.”

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie also issued a statement that called Celek “one of the toughest, smartest, and most selfless players” in team history.

“No matter what he was asked to do, Brent always embraced his role in a way that set a wonderful example for his teammates and young athletes everywhere. It was a pleasure watching him grow into the player and man that he became. There is nobody more deserving to finish his career as a Super Bowl Champion. We are excited for him and his family as they embark on the next stage of their lives. Our doors are always open to Brent and he will be an Eagle forever.”

Celek said he hopes to remain connected to the organization and will also pursue opportunities in the real estate arena now that he’s hung up his helmet.