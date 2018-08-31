Jordan Leslie gets cut, frustrated that preseason performance didn’t help

Getty Images

Jordan Leslie was the Broncos’ leading receiver this preseason, but that didn’t stop him from getting cut.

Leslie revealed on Twitter that he’s been cut today after catching nine passes for 110 yards and a touchdown this preseason. That was frustrating for Leslie, who also led the Browns in receiving last season but failed to make it to the 53-man roster as well.

“Back to back years of leading a team in receptions/reception yards and still being cut,” Leslie wrote. “Crazy business.”

Leslie, who entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie out of BYU in 2015, has also spent time with the Vikings, Jaguars, Falcons and Titans. He has played in two regular-season games, catching one pass for 26 yards.