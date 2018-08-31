Josh Gordon to practice on Monday

AP

We already know that wide receiver Josh Gordon won’t start for the Browns in their season opener against the Steelers, but the question of whether he will play at all has yet to be definitively answered.

Gordon has been cleared to play by the league, but a hamstring tweak created some uncertainty about his readiness. Gordon was clearer when he said he expects to be ready for the first Sunday of action and he’s set to take a step toward that goal on Monday.

Browns coach Hue Jackson said on Friday that Gordon will be back on the practice field as the Browns prepare to face the Steelers. Jackson said, via Tom Withers of the Associated Press, said that Gordon should be “a little more than limited” in terms of his participation.

Jackson also said safety Damarious Randall will return to practice. Randall has been dealing with a knee injury, but got good medical news this week.