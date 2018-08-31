Keep it here all weekend for updated cuts, AFC and NFC trackers

Getty Images

Between now and 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, NFL teams are going to have to turn 1,184 players into former players.

Suffice it to say, it’s a busy weekend, and a lot to keep up with.

But because we’re considerate, we have consolidated all the news here for you. You can click here for AFC cuts, and at this link for the NFC transactions. We’ll also be updating the Rumor Mill constantly throughout the weekend, as teams get to the 53-man limit.

So keep it here, and keep hitting refresh for the next 24 hours (and then some for the teams who think they’re pulling one over on the rest of the league by waiting until hours after the deadline to announce theirs — we’re looking at you Cardinals, Saints, Raiders, and Seahawks).