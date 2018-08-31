Kendall Reyes, Kevin Minter among Jets cuts

Getty Images

Word of cuts by the Jets started going public on Friday morning and the Jets announced 18 moves in total on Friday afternoon.

The list of players let go includes defensive lineman Kendall Reyes and linebacker Kevin Minter. Both veterans were brought in this offseason, but neither Reyes nor Minter, both of whom entered the league as second-round picks, showed enough to stick with their new team.

The Jets also released linebacker David Bass, who had 3.5 sacks for them last season, and waived safety Kacy Rodgers II. Rodgers’ father Kacy is the Jets’ defensive coordinator, so that may have been a stickier notification than some of the others on the list.

Quarterback John Wolford, running back George Atkinson, guard Alex Balducci, guard Dakoda Shepley, defensive lineman Mych Thomas, cornerback Xavier Coleman and cornerback Terrell Sinkfield were also placed on waivers.

The Jets have 18 more moves to make. Moving wide receiver ArDarius Stewart, linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis and cornerback Rashard Robinson to the suspended list will likely take care of three of them.