Lane Johnson expects to see Carson Wentz play next week

Getty Images

Common sense would suggest that Carson Wentz won’t play in six days when the Eagles host the Falcons. But common sense may not prevail in this case (as if it ever really does).

Tackle Lane Johnson thinks that Wentz will be the guy when the regular season launches, even though he hasn’t been cleared for contact.

“[Wentz] looks ready to me,” Johnson said Thursday, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I saw him throw a ball a couple weeks ago about 65 yards, so he looks about as impressive as I’ve seen.”

Does this mean it will be Wentz next Thursday night and not Nick Foles?

“Kind of the way I’m feeling,” Johnson said.

That’s a surprise and a shock, and perhaps maybe even an effort to get players involved in the effort to keep the Falcons guessing as to who they’ll see under center. Really, what does the ability to throw the ball 65 yards have to do with whether Wentz can take a hit to his surgically-repaired knee less than nine months after injuring it?

Ultimately, the Eagles have to decide whether to risk Wentz’s health or whether to risk a slow start to the season, one that they may not be able to overcome and still force the road to Atlanta through Philadelphia.