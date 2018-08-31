Lane Johnson expects to see Carson Wentz play next week

Posted by Mike Florio on August 31, 2018, 10:53 AM EDT
Getty Images

Common sense would suggest that Carson Wentz won’t play in six days when the Eagles host the Falcons. But common sense may not prevail in this case (as if it ever really does).

Tackle Lane Johnson thinks that Wentz will be the guy when the regular season launches, even though he hasn’t been cleared for contact.

[Wentz] looks ready to me,” Johnson said Thursday, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I saw him throw a ball a couple weeks ago about 65 yards, so he looks about as impressive as I’ve seen.”

Does this mean it will be Wentz next Thursday night and not Nick Foles?

“Kind of the way I’m feeling,” Johnson said.

That’s a surprise and a shock, and perhaps maybe even an effort to get players involved in the effort to keep the Falcons guessing as to who they’ll see under center. Really, what does the ability to throw the ball 65 yards have to do with whether Wentz can take a hit to his surgically-repaired knee less than nine months after injuring it?

Ultimately, the Eagles have to decide whether to risk Wentz’s health or whether to risk a slow start to the season, one that they may not be able to overcome and still force the road to Atlanta through Philadelphia.

Permalink 20 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

20 responses to “Lane Johnson expects to see Carson Wentz play next week

  2. I’m not surprised.
    I’m not shocked.
    This coincides with everything I’ve heard from the Eagles organization thus far.

  5. Lame, you wanna play a guy who’s yet to be cleared for full contact? Yes, we all saw Carson jig around a little on his feet and throw well. That’s not the problem. The problem is whether that knee can take dynamic multiples of his full weight when scrambling and/or under tackle duress. Without that he’s a sitting duck just begging for an even longer injury.

  7. If they rush him back when the knee is on the edge of being fully healed and it gets reinjured, that’s asking for a career ending injury.

    ACL tears aren’t the career enders they used to be, but players who have had that injury are rarely 100% the following year. Its usually the 2nd year after the tear they get back to 100%. And this one was very late in the season so the Eagles would be asking for big trouble if they put him out there in week 1.

  11. Big Eagles fan and Wentz fan but the worst thing they could do is rush him out there. If he is cleared then great but that doesn’t mean they need to rush him out there. It has been less than a calendar year since he tore his ACL. I don’t want him getting re-injured like Ryan Tannenhill did last season. Doesn’t do us much good for Wentz to start asap if he can’t finish the season. If I am the Eagles I start Foles in game 1 and maybe even the first 4 games of the season depending on how Wentz looks and feels. I’d rather have Wentz playing in December, January and February than in September.

  12. I took Wentz in fantasy this year. I was prepared to go without him at the start of the year (took Newton too) because I think once he is back he will go beast for me. But if he did suddenly play right away thats just a pleasant surprise.

  14. That would be a terrible idea. He isn’t cleared for contact, yet you are going to put him in a game after not playing a single one in what 9 months?
    That’s not a smart move.

  16. “tb12greatest says:
    August 31, 2018 at 11:06 am
    I guess they finally realized that Foles was just lucky”

    BB spotted them a couple TDs by sitting the only decent CB they had.

  17. its weird that him and Watson went down around the same time and Watson is more reliant on his legs and he’s been back the whole preseason and camp

  19. tb12greatest says:
    August 31, 2018 at 11:06 am

    I guess they finally realized that Foles was just lucky

    ——————

    All championship winners have luck on their side, in any sport. Take your team for example…they were lucky the Seahawks didn’t run it on the final play. On the flip side the Giants were lucky that Asante Samuel dropped a sure INT in the 4th quarter. Yes Foles was lucky to some degree, but that’s not really anything new for a Super Bowl winning team.

  20. Adrian Peterson came back week one & won the rushing title after a late season injury, Carson is a QB & younger that Peterson was I don’t see why he can’t come back now. If the doctors clear him, let him play.
    🦅 Eagles 🦅

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!