Lions commence player cuts

The Lions, like many other teams, have gotten a head start of applying a foot to the tail of players who haven’t made the initial 53-man roster.

Waived are receiver Brian Brown, defensive tackle Josh Fatu, tight end Marcus Lucas, tackle Jamar McGloster, linebacker Chad Meredith, guard John Montelus, receiver Teo Redding, defensive tackle Christian Ringo, and defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga.

Three vested veterans have been cut: defensive end Cam Johnson, defensive back Dexter McDougle, and defensive back Sterling Moore.

Defensive back Marcus Cromartie has been placed on injured reserve.

That’s 13 total roster moves for the Lions, who like every team must be down to 53 by 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday.