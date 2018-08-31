Michael Floyd, Hau’oli Kikaha among Saints’ cuts

Getty Images

Veteran wide receiver Michael Floyd is once again looking for work today.

Floyd was cut by the Saints today, Nick Underhill of the New Orleans Advocate reports. A 2012 first-round pick of the Cardinals, Floyd has bounced around the league with the Patriots and Vikings and has never lived up to his talent. He signed with the Saints last month but appeared to be a long shot to make the roster.

Also cut by the Saints was Hau'oli Kikaha, a pass rusher who has shown flashes of ability but also has a history of knee injuries. Pass rushers are valuable enough that Kikaha is likely to catch on somewhere, although it remains to be seen how long he can stay healthy.

Other Saints released today include Andrew Tiller, Don Barclay, Deon Yelder, George Johnson and Linden Stephens.