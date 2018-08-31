Oren Burks expected to miss opener, possibly another game or two

Getty Images

Oren Bruks shoulder injury was not as serious as the Packers originally feared, but the rookie linebacker is expected to miss the opener and possibly a week or two after that, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The third-round draft pick injured his left shoulder in pregame warmups a week ago. The inside linebacker made six tackles in each of the team’s first two preseason games.

The Packers lost Jake Ryan for the season on July 30 when he tore an anterior cruciate ligament in practice.

Green Bay covered itself earlier this week with the trade for linebacker Antonio Morrison. The Packers dealt cornerback Lenzy Pipkins to the Colts.