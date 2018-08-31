Panthers announce first cuts, including Kenjon Barner

AP

The Panthers began the process of trimming the roster to 53, making 17 transactions Friday afternoon.

Topping the list is veteran running back Kenjon Barner, a 2013 Panthers draft pick who spent the last three years with the Eagles.

The Panthers also waived the following 16 players: Defensive tackle Tracy Sprinkle, defensive end Sterling Bailey, linebacker Richie Brown, linebacker Chris Frey, cornerback Ladarius Gunter, safety Demetrious Cox, cornerback Alex Carter, offensive tackle Blaine Clausell, guard Norman Price, tight end Cam Serigne, wide receiver Rasheed Bailey, wide receiver Bug Howard, guard Quinterrius Eatmon, offensive tackle Adam Bisnowaty, tight end Evan Baylis, and tight end Jason Reese.

The Panthers also activated tight end Chris Manhertz from the physically unable to perform list.