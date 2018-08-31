Patriots announce five cuts, including Devin Lucien

Getty Images

The Patriots announced five cuts Friday, including receiver Devin Lucien. New England also parted ways with defensive lineman Frank Herron, cornerback Ryan Lewis, running back Khalfani Muhammad and receiver Paul Turner.

The Patriots made Lucien a seventh-round pick in 2016. He spent his rookie season on the practice squad and went to training camp with New England in 2017.

Lucien, 25, also had stints on the Indianapolis, Kansas City, Houston and Tampa Bay practice squads. He has not played in an NFL game.

Herron, 24, was signed by New England as a rookie free agent out of Louisiana State on May 11.

Lewis, 24, spent the majority of the 2017 season on the Patriots’ practice squad. He also had a stint on Arizona’s practice squad.

Muhammad, 23, signed with New England four days ago. He originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick of the Titans in 2017 and spent most of last season on Tennessee’s practice squad.

Turner, 25, was signed by New England on July 27. He has played in four games with two starts with the Eagles in 2016, making nine receptions for 126 yards.