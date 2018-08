PFT’S 2018 AFC 53-man roster cuts tracker

Getty Images

[Editor’s note: We’re keeping track of the moves as AFC teams make them this weekend, as they have to get to their 53-man roster limit by Saturday at 4 p.m. Check back throughout the weekend, as we’ll update throughout.]

Buffalo

Miami

Waived kicker Greg Joseph.

New England

Traded safety Jordan Phillips to the Falcons.

New York Jets

Cut wide receiver Charles Johnson, offensive lineman Antonio Garcia, defensive lineman Xavier Cooper, fullback Dimitri Flowers, offensive lineman Darius James, linebacker Obum Gwacham and offensive lineman Gino Gradkowski.

Baltimore

Announced receiver Quincy Adeboyejo, linebacker Bam Bradley and cornerback Jaylen Hill will begin the season on PUP. Placed safeties DeShon Elliott and Bennett Jackson, cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptiste and offensive tackle Greg Senat on injured reserve. Waived/injured linebacker Alvin Jones. Waived defensive back Robertson Daniel, offensive lineman Andrew Donnal, offensive lineman Justin Evans, tight end Nick Keizer, defensive end Christian LaCouture, safety Kai Nacua, cornerback Jackson Porter, receiver DeVier Posey and long snapper Trent Sieg.

Cincinnati

Waived/injured running back Jarveon Williams.

Cleveland

The Browns released wide receiver Jeff Janis, waived tight end Stephen Baggett, defensive back Christian Boutte, defensive back Elijah Campbell, offensive lineman Anthony Fabiano, defensive lineman Jeremy Faulk, offensive lineman Avery Gennesy, offensise lineman Fred Lauina, quarterback Brogan Roback, defensive back Derron Smith, and defensive lineman Blaine Woodson, and waived-injured wide receiver C.J. Board, linebacker Justin Currie, and defensive lineman Lenny Jones.

Pittsburgh

Houston

Released punter Shane Lechler. Waived wide receiver Braxton Miller. Cut offensive lineman David Quessenberry. Cut linebacker Josh Keyes.

Indianapolis

Jacksonville

Waived defensive end Carroll Phillips.

Tennessee

Denver

Kansas City

Los Angeles Chargers

Oakland