PFT’s 2018 NFC 53-man roster cuts tracker

[Editor’s note: We’re keeping track of the moves as NFC teams make them this weekend, as they have to get to their 53-man roster limit by Saturday at 4 p.m. Check back throughout the weekend, as we’ll update throughout.]

Dallas

The Cowboys are releasing defensive end Kony Ealy.

New York Giants

Philadelphia

The Eagles waived quarterbacks Joe Callahan and Christian Hackenberg.

Washington

Chicago

Detroit

Green Bay

Minnesota

Atlanta

The Falcons released safety Ron Parker.

Carolina

New Orleans

Tampa Bay

Arizona

Cut cornerback Christian Campbell and linebacker Scooby Wright. Placed linebacker Arthur Moats on injured reserve. Waived kicker Matt McCrane.

Los Angeles Rams

Cut offensive lineman Cornelius Lucas.

San Francisco

The 49ers are waiving running back Joe Williams.

Seattle