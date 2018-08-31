PFT’s 2018 NFC 53-man roster cuts tracker

[Editor’s note: We’re keeping track of the moves as NFC teams make them this weekend, as they have to get to their 53-man roster limit by Saturday at 4 p.m. Check back throughout the weekend, as we’ll update throughout.]
Dallas
The Cowboys are releasing defensive end Kony Ealy.
New York Giants
Philadelphia
The Eagles waived quarterbacks Joe Callahan and Christian Hackenberg.
Washington
Chicago
Detroit
Green Bay
Minnesota
Atlanta
The Falcons released safety Ron Parker.
Carolina
New Orleans
Tampa Bay
Arizona
Cut cornerback Christian Campbell and linebacker Scooby Wright. Placed linebacker Arthur Moats on injured reserve. Waived kicker Matt McCrane.
Los Angeles Rams
Cut offensive lineman Cornelius Lucas.
San Francisco
The 49ers are waiving running back Joe Williams.
Seattle