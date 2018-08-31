Phil Dawson holds onto Cardinals kicking job

Getty Images

Phil Dawson is on his way to his 20th NFL season.

The Cardinals veteran shared kicking duties with Matt McCrane this summer, but McCrane announced on Twitter that he was dropped from the roster on Friday.

During a press conference later in the day, Cardinals coach Steve Wilks said that he wouldn’t confirm any cuts at this point. When asked specifically about McCrane’s tweet, he did say that Dawson will be the kicker and that he believes McCrane will kick for an NFL team at some point.

McCrane made all four field goals and all three extra points he tried this offseason. Dawson missed a pair of field goals, but his 19 years of experience making kicks at the NFL level was something that McCrane couldn’t offer Arizona.