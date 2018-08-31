Raiders receiver Keon Hatcher scores three touchdowns in preseason finale against Seahawks

AP

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Keon Hatcher saved his best for last in making a push for a roster spot on Thursday night.

The former Arkansas wide receiver torched the Seahawks with eight catches for 128 yards and three touchdowns. The first two scores came on throws from E.J. Manuel while the final touchdown of the night came on a strike from Connor Cook.

And since wide receiver deep on the depth chart usually have to contribute on special teams as well, Hatcher also had an assisted tackle on return teams as well.

Hatcher had recorded two catches for 37 yards in Oakland’s third preseason game against the Green Bay Packers last week, but Thursday’s showing put an exclamation point on his bid for a roster spot.

If that roster spot doesn’t come in Oakland, his performance Thursday night will surely have interested other teams in the league looking for wide receiver help through cutdown weekend.