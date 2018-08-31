Rams, Aaron Donald finalize six-year, $135 million deal

Getty Images

The Rams and defensive tackle Aaron Donald were said to be close to a deal earlier this week and they are crossing the finish line on Friday.

PFT has learned, via a league source, that the Rams and Donald have reached agreeement on a long-awaited long-term deal. The six-year deal has a total value of $135 million with $87 million in guarantees included in the contract.

Donald is set to make $6.892 million this year, so the total package would come to $141.892 million over seven years. It’s the richest deal for a defensive player in the history of the league and it is one that should have Donald smiling pretty wide when he reports to the Rams to start preparing for their Monday night opener against the Raiders.

With Donald signed, all eyes will turn to those Raiders and Khalil Mack as that is now the biggest contract impasse in the league.