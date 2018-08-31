Rams, Aaron Donald finalize six-year, $135 million deal

August 31, 2018
The Rams and defensive tackle Aaron Donald were said to be close to a deal earlier this week and they are crossing the finish line on Friday.

PFT has learned, via a league source, that the Rams and Donald have reached agreeement on a long-awaited long-term deal. The six-year deal has a total value of $135 million with $87 million in guarantees included in the contract.

Donald is set to make $6.892 million this year, so the total package would come to $141.892 million over seven years. It’s the richest deal for a defensive player in the history of the league and it is one that should have Donald smiling pretty wide when he reports to the Rams to start preparing for their Monday night opener against the Raiders.

With Donald signed, all eyes will turn to those Raiders and Khalil Mack as that is now the biggest contract impasse in the league.

  3. Finally this is put to bed. I cannot wait to see him lined up next to Suh and Brockers. The D line will be scary, with a secondary to back it up. This long suffering Rams fan finally has something to be excited about.

  6. That’s ridiculous. The middle class is dying, lol. 25 million dollar guys and scrubs. Meanwhile the Pats pay 2-5 million to all sorts of guys and ride deep into the playoffs every single year.
    Hey idiots, you don’t pay non-QBs 20 million dollars.

  8. Great signing – but where the hells all this cap space coming from?

    The Rams seem to have a 2 year window to win it all before they have to pay the piper. Too bad the NFC is loaded.

    You mean that Pats defense that made Nick Foles look like Joe Montana?

  18. I understand the thinking, you can’t pay these guys this much. Then again, the Patriots do not have a defensive player worth 20 mil a year.

    They also gave up 41 points in the Superbowl and if not for TB, they would be a 8 to 10 win team yearly.

  22. wow. almost makes you want your home teams players to be “good” but not “too good”. Paying a defensive tackle 22.5 mil a year can’t be a recipe for success.

  25. Teams just never learn. You can’t get the value out of a defensive player to warrant this kind of a contract. The Rams are going to regret doing this deal big time. The Raiders should just squat on Macks rights for as long as they can and then wave goodbye. Or they can sell him to the highest bidder after the season. Whatever the case, do not give a deal like this to Mack.

  26. So much for the theory of the Rams wanting to holdout on the resigning til next week. Also weird they did it on a Friday which is typical where teams dump bad news and they waited til after morning sports talk tv shows have aired.

    Must’ve just been happy it was over w and just wanted to announce it ASAP and move forward like it was business as usually. Good for them not holding out to announce it like an article previously on this site suggested

  27. After the league powers that be, the commissioner, influential owners, talked for years how the league needs a team in LA, for exposure purposes, and finally reached their destination. This team seems to have an endless supply of money to pay these players.

  30. I honestly never heard of this guy until the contract stuff came up in the media. Sorry unless you’re a QB you have no business making that kind of money.

  31. Here in the States we play a game we call football, which is very different from the football you must know. In America thats called soccer. Our most popular viewed version is the professional brand called the NFL. Aaron Donald is an elite player known by every fan of this league. He has just been compensated accordingly. Hope this helps.

  32. Its the same strategy Seattle took before they had to pay Wilson, good strategy but its only a 2-3 year window before you have to blow it all up and start over. As a Seattle fan this is hard to say but good luck to the Rams.

  35. nfcleast says:

    August 31, 2018 at 12:23 pm

    Great signing – but where the hells all this cap space coming from?

    _________________

    It’s coming from being a young team throughout the last 4 years, and not having much money tied up on their books.

    Also for everybody that like to say they Rams will be in cap hell, even when factoring in Donald 22.5 AAV the Rams still have more cap than 20 teams over the next year and 10 teams the following year.

  38. Winning through FA and a big signing like this usually fails. In any case, the window is tiny and the NFC is too stacked….

  39. kamthechancellor says:
    August 31, 2018 at 12:34 pm
    This is their window with that defense. I’m not a believer in Goff though.

    Considering he made the Pro-Bowl last year and me watching him carve up your Seahawks in Seattle in person I would have to disagree….

  41. Slow Joe (Bucs fan) says:
    August 31, 2018 at 12:22 pm
    So stupid they couldn’t iron this out before the preseason. Now he’s probably going to be out of shape and not be anywhere near worthy of his contract.

    He held out last year until the week before the opener then was held out of the opener and came back in week 2 and proceeded to be the DPOY. You know not of what you speak of.

  42. If I was a Rams fan I wouldnt be too happy. This guy has held out 2 times before. Do you really think hes going to let the Rams off with a break when the cap rises and this looks like a deal? If he is it’s because his play dropped.

    Aside from that Rams will be in cap hell soon.

  44. The Rams will have several big contracts coming off the books in the next couple of years, before they need to pay Goff. Now they have the core players under contract for the next three years at least, which is more than a lot of teams can say. They will still have to pay Peters if he produces, but Snead has done a good job of finding CB’s in the draft, too. I don’t know if the plan will work, but I’m happy the Rams finally have a plan after the last 15 years of idiocy.

  46. tylawblowncoverage says:
    August 31, 2018 at 12:24 pm

    You mean that Pats defense that made Nick Foles look like Joe Montana?

    ___________________

    Yes. Look at the IR list by the time they got there. You think they went and got James Harrison because they were benching a 4 million dollar starter? Super glue and duct tape.
    They did make the Super bowl as you may recall. In the average year, only 2 teams make the Super Bowl.

  47. TruFBFan says:

    August 31, 2018 at 12:23 pm

    xlivsaints says:
    August 31, 2018 at 12:20 pm
    Who is this guy? Seriously.

    —-
    The best DL in the league?
    —————————-

    Really? They haven’t even played a down yet. When did the games start being played on paper?

  48. The Rams are trying to establish themselves in an LA market that has been unfriendly to the NFL. They have to overpay to win now in order to justify the stadium, more money coming out of taxpayers pockets and the cost of keeping an notoriously fickle fanbase engaged. Win a title and they have the grace period to make serious money while establishing a (hopefully) winning culture. With a winning culture comes continuity. Have these things, the fans will pack in….fail to win and the culture is fly by night, well, I don’t have to remind the old heads in here what The Coliseum and Anaheim Stadium looked like in the late 80s and early 90s. More vacant seats than people.

  50. I don’t understand why they bothered with this contract, as they own his rights for the next 4 years at a way lower cost. He is playing his final year of his rookie deal, presumably the team optioned him at a cost of ~$7M. They then can Franchise Tag him for three consecutive years, with the first year costing ~$14M, the second year being (120% of that figure) ~$16.8M and the third year being (144% of that figure) ~$24.2M (about 10% than his average salary over this 6 year deal). That equates to a $62M 4 year deal, and the only year he is able to hold out would be the current year, as Franchised players need to sign the 1 year deal in July or sit the year and be back to square one. So that is a four year deal, with an average salary of $15.5M and no risk of a huge cap hit at the end or injury in year one and all that guaranteed money eating away at your salary cap with a gimpy player. The team threw away all of it’s leverage and just opened the vault for Donald . . . hold your breath for the next 7 years to see if it bites the Rams in the backside!

