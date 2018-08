Getty Images

The Rams are cutting offensive lineman Cornelius Lucas, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Lucas re-signed with the Rams in the offseason after taking a visit to Kansas City.

He joined the Rams last September after being waived by the Lions. He was inactive for every game but the regular-season finale, however. Lucas started the Week 17 game as the Rams’ regulars prepared for the playoffs.

Lucas, 27, played 35 games with six starts in three seasons in Detroit.